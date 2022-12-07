Chabot picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Chabot assisted on Drake Batherson's power-play tally to get the Senators on the board in the first period. He'd record a power-play goal of his own in the third, beating Phoenix Copley with a slapshot from the point. The 25-year-old blueliner has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last six contests. Chabot is up to five goals and nine assists through 20 games this season.
