Senators' Thomas Chabot: Goes off for three points
Chabot took home a game puck for recording his first career goal in Friday's 6-5 road win over the Islanders. For good measure, the rookie defenseman also tacked on a pair of power-play assists.
He was already in consideration for an expanded role with Chris Wideman (hamstring) expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 months, but Chabot -- who helped the Senators put an end to a seven-game losing streak -- used this game to show coach Guy Boucher that perhaps he should've been with the Senators since Opening Night. The Quebec native has tallied at least one point in four of his first six NHL games. We recommend checking to see if he's available in deep leagues, but the highly touted prospect should already be widely owned in dynasty formats.
