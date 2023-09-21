Chabot (wrist) is ready for the start of training camp, Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Thursday.
Chabot suffered a broken wrist and torn ligament March 27, but he's evidently made a full recover. He had 11 goals and 41 points in 68 contests with Ottawa in 2022-23. He's expected to once again serve as the Senators' top defenseman.
