Chabot (undisclosed) is set to play Saturday versus the Flyers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot was deemed a game-time decision, but he'll suit up Saturday after also being questionable before playing Friday versus the Coyotes. The Senators will have seven defensemen on hand with Maxence Guenette in the lineup while Brady Tkachuk (upper body) sits out Saturday. That lineup composition could allow the team to build in some relief for Chabot if his lingering issue flares up during the game.