Chabot (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday versus Carolina, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Chabot will probably play on the second pairing and see power-play time after missing the past five contests. He has accounted for six goals, 22 points, 87 shots on net and 75 blocked shots across 38 appearances this season. The Senators sent Maxence Guenette back to AHL Belleville on Sunday to make room for Chabot's return.