Chabot scored a goal and registered two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Chabot was involved in all three regulation goals with his first two points being helpers on goals scored by Tim Stutzle and Fabian Zetterlund. Chabot then netted the game-tying goal in the third period to send the contest to overtime. Overall, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 36 assists and 174 shots on net in 79 appearances this season. Chabot is currently on his best scoring streak of the season with nine points in his last five games. His scoring run has raised his season total to 43 points, which is the second-highest mark of his nine-year career. Chabot's 79 appearances this year are the most he has played in a season. The 2024-25 campaign is one to remember for Chabot and he has great value in fantasy for the foreseeable future.