Chabot went minus-5 with a pair of giveaways Saturday in a 9-2 preseason road thrashing by the Canadiens.

This guy won three different awards with his junior club -- the Saint John Sea Dogs -- including laying claim to playoff MVP honors last season. Heading into this final preseason match, Chabot produced one goal, two helpers and a plus-4 rating, but there's no sugarcoating just how bad he and the vast majority of his teammates were in this one. Senators GM Pierre Dorion had sung the young defenseman's praises earlier in the summer, deeming the 20-year-old NHL ready, so perhaps the prospect will get a free pass here.