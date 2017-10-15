Play

Chabot was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

A highly touted prospect from the back line, Chabot tacked on a helper in consecutive games against the Flames and Oilers, respectively, before getting sent down. Since he's such a promising talent on a two-way contract, expect Chabot to move about the organization's ranks a fair amount this season.

