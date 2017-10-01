Chabot was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

A first-round pick in 2015, GM Pierre Dorion got Chabot's hype train rolling when he declared the player NHL-ready in early July. However, Chabot looked overmatched during Saturday's 9-2 demolition at the hands of Montreal and posted a horrendous minus-5 rating. That said, Chabot still has boatloads of talent and should find himself back at the NHL level after gaining some valuable professional experience in the minors.