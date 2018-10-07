Senators' Thomas Chabot: Helping fans forget Karlsson
Chabot scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
One of the goals was the winner. Chabot will never replace Erik Karlsson, but performances like this will help take away the pain for Sens' fans. It was Chabot's second two-goal game in the NHL and third three-point game of his career.
