Senators' Thomas Chabot: Helps out on two goals
Chabot picked up another two assists Tuesday, helping his team earn a 7-3 win over New Jersey.
Chabot is now two assists away from matching his season-long total of 16. He's thriving in his new role with the Senators, and he's a great option to have on your roster.
