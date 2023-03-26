Chabot tallied a goal in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.

Chabot has done fairly well lately, providing a point in four of his last five contests. Overall in 2022-23, he has 11 markers and 40 points in 67 games. This is the second time in the 26-year-old's career that he's reached the 40-point milestone, though he's still well behind his career high of 55 points, which he set in 2018-19.