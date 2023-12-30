Chabot (lower body) is wearing a regular jersey at practice Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot has missed the last 13 games and has played in only two of the Senators past 25 contests as he suffered a hand injury in late October that cost him 10 outings. Chabot has four assists in nine games this season. Look for the blueliner to return during the upcoming five-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Vancouver. Chabot should return to his spot quarterbacking the first power play, forcing Jake Sanderson down to the second unit.