Chabot sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.

Chabot left the game in the second period after a high hit from forward Matt Martin. We won't speculate about how much time the burgeoning defenseman will miss -- if any time at all -- but even a one-game absence would be difficult to accept since Chabot is averaging a point per game in his second year as a full-time NHLer. The Senators go right back to work Saturday, facing the Capitals at home, so it shouldn't be long before an official update surfaces.