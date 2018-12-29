Senators' Thomas Chabot: Injured in Friday's loss
Chabot sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.
Chabot left the game in the second period after a high hit from forward Matt Martin. We won't speculate about how much time the burgeoning defenseman will miss -- if any time at all -- but even a one-game absence would be difficult to accept since Chabot is averaging a point per game in his second year as a full-time NHLer. The Senators go right back to work Saturday, facing the Capitals at home, so it shouldn't be long before an official update surfaces.
