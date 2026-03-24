Senators' Thomas Chabot: Injured in Manhattan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's road game against the Rangers due to a right arm injury.
Chabot was cross-checked by J.T. Miller at the end of the first period. Lassi Thomson (lower body) was also injured Monday, leaving the Senators with four defensemen for the rest of this game against the Rangers. The Senators play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Detroit, so Chabot should be considered questionable, at best, for that matchup at this time.
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