Senators' Thomas Chabot: Keys win with two points
Chabot tallied a goal and an assist with five shots and two PIM in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.
Chabot opened the scoring in the game's opening minute, potting his second goal of the season. He later added a helper on Anthony Duclair's power-play goal in the second period. Chabot's goal was his first in 17 games, but he's managed to stay somewhat productive anyway, putting up 14 points in 23 games. Still, that's well off of his pace from a year ago when he racked up a career-high 14 goals and 55 points. Stay patient with him -- it's just a matter of time.
