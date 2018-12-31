Senators' Thomas Chabot: Lands on IR with upper-body injury
Chabot is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury per the NHL's official media site.
The Senators expect Chabot to miss three weeks with his injury so placing him on IR allows them to call up a replacement for as long as the 21-year-old remains sidelined. This is a huge blow to the Sens back end, while also being a tough pill to swallow for Chabot's owners, who've been rewarded this season with 38 points in 38 games.
