Chabot is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury per the NHL's official media site.

The Senators expect Chabot to miss three weeks with his injury so placing him on IR allows them to call up a replacement for as long as the 21-year-old remains sidelined. This is a huge blow to the Sens back end, while also being a tough pill to swallow for Chabot's owners, who've been rewarded this season with 38 points in 38 games.