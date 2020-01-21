Senators' Thomas Chabot: Leads league in ice time
Chabot has recorded four goals, 23 assists and 130 shots on net over 48 games this year.
Chabot is averaging a whopping 26:27 of ice time per game -- the most in the league -- and he ranks second on the Senators in points. The 22-year-old is averaging 2.70 shots per game compared to last year's 2.64, but he's finding the twine less with a 3.1 shooting percentage to last year's 7.6 percent. He's still a strong fantasy blueliner, but his opportunities are lower than usual since he's starting 48.1 percent of shifts in the offensive zone.
