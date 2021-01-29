Chabot (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Canucks for precautionary reasons, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It's unclear what exactly happened to Chabot, but his exit came in the third period. He was responsible for the Senators' lone goal of the contest in a 4-1 loss. While it doesn't sound like anything significant, fantasy managers will want to verify Chabot's availability prior to Sunday's game in Edmonton.