Chabot scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The 25-year-old blueliner got the Senators on the board with just 37 seconds left in the second period, firing a shot from the point past a partially screened Scott Wedgewood. It was Chabot's first goal of the season, and he has three points through six games as he looks to reach the 40-point plateau for the first time since 2018-19.