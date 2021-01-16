Chabot scored his team's first goal of the 2021 season with a power-play marker in the first period of Friday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Consider the power-play goal as a bonus, but don't expect these to come very often. Chabot's special teams production mostly comes from setting up goals, as Friday's marker was just the second goal on the power play in his young career. He's a strong option in all formats, but with 90 of his 120 career points coming from helpers, you're counting on him to give you assists much more than goals.