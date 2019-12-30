Senators' Thomas Chabot: Lights lamp Sunday
Chabot scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Chabot tickled the twine for the first time in over a month, as he now has four goals and 19 assists over 39 games. The 22-year-old is the Senators' most-utilized asset, as he's averaging 26:11 of ice time per game, including usage on the top power-play unit.
