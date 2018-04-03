Senators' Thomas Chabot: Lights lamp twice in defeat
Chabot scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to Winnipeg on Monday.
It's the first time that Chabot has scored multiple goals in a game and it matches his career-high in points in a single game, which he last did on Dec. 1. This was a great way for Chabot to end a four-game pointless streak, but this is more likely a blip on the radar for a player who projects to be valuable a year from now, but is not yet there.
