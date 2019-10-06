Play

Chabot rarely came off the ice against New York, recording an assist while logging 30:15 of ice time in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Chabot figures to be a workhorse on Ottawa's blue line this season. The 22-year-old defenseman signed a long-term deal with the Senators just before the start of the 2019-20 season and will be looking to build on his 55-point rookie campaign. On Saturday, he spent more than half the game on the ice, drawing an assist on Brady Tkachuk's goal midway through the opening period.

More News
Our Latest Stories