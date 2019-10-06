Senators' Thomas Chabot: Logs heavy minutes in loss
Chabot rarely came off the ice against New York, recording an assist while logging 30:15 of ice time in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Chabot figures to be a workhorse on Ottawa's blue line this season. The 22-year-old defenseman signed a long-term deal with the Senators just before the start of the 2019-20 season and will be looking to build on his 55-point rookie campaign. On Saturday, he spent more than half the game on the ice, drawing an assist on Brady Tkachuk's goal midway through the opening period.
