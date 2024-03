Chabot (undisclosed) will be evaluated ahead of Thursday's game versus the Kings after possible aggravating a previous injury, Ian Mendes of The Athleticreports

The 27-year-old defenseman led the Senators with 24:26 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks, but he may not be 100 percent after the contest. Chabot hasn't missed a game with the issue yet, but he was a game-time decision twice last weekend due to the injury.