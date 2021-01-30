Chabot (undisclosed) was absent from Saturday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chabot left early from Thursday's game against the Canucks as a precautionary measure, but his absence from Saturday's practice may signal a larger issue. The 24-year-old blueliner should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Oilers.
