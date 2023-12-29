Coach Jacques Martin expects Chabot (lower body) to return at some point during the Senators' upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday against Vancouver and ends Jan. 11 versus the Sabres, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Chabot will miss a 12th straight game Friday against the Devils, but it sounds like the 26-year-old blueliner should be ready to return sooner rather than later. Chabot, who's picked up four helpers through nine contests this campaign, should slide into a top-pairing role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit upon his return to the lineup.