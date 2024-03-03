Chabot (undisclosed) scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

He was a game-time decision Saturday, but played a game-high 26:02. Chabot scored with the extra attacker on the ice on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. It pulled the Sens to 3-2, but they couldn't find the equalizer. Chabot is a big-ticket defender who often finds himself sidelined with injury. He's played just one full season, and it was the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 (71 games). Chabot is a talent, but you need a contingency plan when you have him on your squad.