Senators' Thomas Chabot: Nice night across scoresheet
Chabot scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 with two PIM, two blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville. He also logged a game-high 32:36 of playing time.
Chabot was a workhorse for the Senators, playing nearly 30 minutes at even strength alone. He opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game and how has six goals on the year despite racking up 168 shots on goal. That equates to a 3.6 percent shooting percentage, more than half of last year's rate when he produced 14 goals. Still, the 23-year-old has posted 34 points in 64 games.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Shows no lingering effects•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Ready to rock Monday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Will not return after suffering LBI•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Records two points•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Leads league in ice time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.