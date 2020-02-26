Chabot scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 with two PIM, two blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville. He also logged a game-high 32:36 of playing time.

Chabot was a workhorse for the Senators, playing nearly 30 minutes at even strength alone. He opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game and how has six goals on the year despite racking up 168 shots on goal. That equates to a 3.6 percent shooting percentage, more than half of last year's rate when he produced 14 goals. Still, the 23-year-old has posted 34 points in 64 games.