Chabot produced two assists in Friday's 6-4 road loss to the Stars. One of them was a power-play setup.

Chabot has been a machine offensively, as he's fashioned six goals and a team-high 27 helpers over 23 games. The rebuilding Senators have been using the mobile rearguard on the power play (seven points) and penalty kill (one shortie), and all the scoring that he's been doing has allowed him to maintain an even rating in the plus-minus column.