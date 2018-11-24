Senators' Thomas Chabot: No signs of slowing
Chabot produced two assists in Friday's 6-4 road loss to the Stars. One of them was a power-play setup.
Chabot has been a machine offensively, as he's fashioned six goals and a team-high 27 helpers over 23 games. The rebuilding Senators have been using the mobile rearguard on the power play (seven points) and penalty kill (one shortie), and all the scoring that he's been doing has allowed him to maintain an even rating in the plus-minus column.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Salvages point in bad result•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sets up another goal•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Adds two more points•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Helps out on two goals•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Dishes out two more helpers•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Whips up two more assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...