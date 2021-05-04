Chabot (upper body) isn't expected to play in Ottawa's final four regular-season games, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chabot's injury is evidently "nothing serious," but the Senators won't push the 24-year-old blueliner to play if he's unable to get back to 100 percent prior to the conclusion of the regular season. Assuming he doesn't return, Chabot will finish the year having racked up six goals, 31 points and 120 shots on goal in 49 contests.