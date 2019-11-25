Senators' Thomas Chabot: Not playing Monday
Chabot (undisclosed) is listed as a scratch for Monday's game in Columbus.
It's unclear if Chabot is injured but it's hard to imagine the team's top blueliner being a healthy scratch. An update on his status should be available after the game.
