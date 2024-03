Chabot (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Thursday versus Chicago, according to Ian Mendes of The Athletic.

Chabot has been dealing with a nagging issue for a couple of weeks, according to coach Jacques Martin. Chabot had an assist Wednesday in a 6-2 win over Buffalo, giving the defenseman 28 points in 44 games. He will be replaced on the blue line by Tyler Kleven, while Ridly Greig could see some power-play time on the second unit in place of Chabot.