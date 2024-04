Chabot (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Minnesota, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chabot will miss his third straight contest. He has picked up eight goals, 28 points, 99 shots on net and 79 blocked shots in 44 appearances this season. Per TSN 1200, Chabot has resumed skating, and the Senators hope the 27-year-old defender will be ready to return soon.