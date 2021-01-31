Chabot (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Oilers, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Chabot has been skating on his own, and he's considered day-to-day. His absence will open up a spot in the lineup for Artyom Zub to make his NHL debut. Chabot's next chance to play is Tuesday's road clash against Edmonton.
