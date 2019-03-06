Chabot set up a Brian Gibbons goal in the second period of a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Chabot's assist was his 35th of the year, but he's only posted two points since Ottawa sold off some of its biggest assets. As good as he's been this season and projects to be for the future, it doesn't look like that's going to continue in the fantasy playoffs, as the Senators' fire sale has left Chabot without finishers around him and dampened his value in 2018-19. The talent is very much there, but the numbers might not be without proven scorers around to finish the job.