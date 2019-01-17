Senators' Thomas Chabot: Notches assist in return
Chabot recorded a helper in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Colorado, his first game back from an upper-body issue.
Chabot -- who missed eight games due to his injury -- wasted no time getting back on the scoresheet. The defenseman logged limited minutes (18:20) Wednesday, but should get back into the 20-25 minute per game range once he gets his legs under him. Still at a point per game pace, the 21-year-old defender will look to continue his breakout season versus Carolina on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...