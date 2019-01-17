Chabot recorded a helper in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Colorado, his first game back from an upper-body issue.

Chabot -- who missed eight games due to his injury -- wasted no time getting back on the scoresheet. The defenseman logged limited minutes (18:20) Wednesday, but should get back into the 20-25 minute per game range once he gets his legs under him. Still at a point per game pace, the 21-year-old defender will look to continue his breakout season versus Carolina on Friday.