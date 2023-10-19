Chabot picked up an assist, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.
The helper was Chabot's first point in four games this season. That slow start cost the defenseman his spot on the top power-play unit, which was occupied by Jake Sanderson in this contest. Chabot has at least contributed well defensively with a plus-2 rating and 10 blocked shots. He'll remain a fixture in the top four, but he may be stuck on the second power-play unit for the foreseeable future.
