Senators' Thomas Chabot: Offers assist in loss
Chabot notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Chabot has points in four of his last five games, including three straight. The 22-year-old defenseman has added 15 blocked shots, 14 hits and 24 shots on goal in eight appearances overall this year while averaging over 26 minutes a night. Playing for the Senators will hurt his plus-minus, but he's looking to build on a 55-point campaign from 2018-19 and seems to have a good chance to do it.
