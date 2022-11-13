Chabot (concussion) will be out at least a week after suffering a concussion Saturday against the Flyers, per Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen.

Chabot left early in the third period following a hit from Travis Konecny. It's a tough blow for the Senators as Chabot had six points (three goals, three assists) through 14 games while logging 20 hits and 22 blocked shots. Rookie Jake Sanderson could move into a top-paring role in Chabot's absence.