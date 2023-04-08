Chabot (upper body) won't return this season, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Chabot hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury on March 27. The 26-year-old blueliner will finish the season with 11 goals and 41 points in 68 games this season. Tyler Kleven and Jacob Bernard-Docker will round out Ottawa's defense with Chabot, Travis Hamonic and Jakob Chychrun all sidelined for the year.