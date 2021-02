Chabot (upper body) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Chabot was a game-time decision but will ultimately miss his second consecutive game while dealing with an upper-body issue. The 24-year-old blueliner has nine points in 17 games this season and will be questionable for Tuesday's rematch with Montreal. Braydon Coburn is expected to replace him in the lineup.