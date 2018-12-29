Senators' Thomas Chabot: Out three weeks
Chabot is expected to be sidelined for three weeks due to an upper-body injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This is a huge loss for the Senators and fantasy owners alike, as Chabot has been fantastic this season, racking up 10 goals and 38 points in 38 games. Fantasy owners scrambling for a replacement may want to consider picking up Max Lajoie, as he'll likely be tasked with a larger role during Chabot's absence. Given his expected recovery timetable, it's only a matter of time until Chabot appears on injured reserve.
