Chabot is expected to be sidelined for three weeks due to an upper-body injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This is a huge loss for the Senators and fantasy owners alike, as Chabot has been fantastic this season, racking up 10 goals and 38 points in 38 games. Fantasy owners scrambling for a replacement may want to consider picking up Max Lajoie, as he'll likely be tasked with a larger role during Chabot's absence. Given his expected recovery timetable, it's only a matter of time until Chabot appears on injured reserve.