Chabot is expected to miss Thursday's game against LA because of a lower-body injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chabot logged 24:26 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim, but it appears he aggravated a previous injury in the process, according to Ian Mendes of The Athletic. The 27-year-old defenseman has six goals, 22 points, 31 hits and 75 blocks in 38 contests this season. Due to Chabot being unavailable, Maxence Guenette might draw into the lineup Thursday.