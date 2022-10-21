Chabot had a power play assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over Washington.
Chabot played a game-high 25:10. He picked up his second point of the season in four games, setting up Drake Batherson's second goal of the game. Chabot should be in line for a 40-45 point season.
