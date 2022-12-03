Chabot had two assists and played a game high 31:11 in Ottawa's 3-2 win over the Rangers on Friday.
Chabot also chipped in with a pair of shots on goal as he played close to half the game in the overtime win. Chabot has three goals and 11 points in 18 games this season, including six points in his last five contests.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Registers two helpers•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Assist in return from concussion•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Makes return Friday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Off IR, not playing Wednesday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Won't play Monday•