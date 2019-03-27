Senators' Thomas Chabot: Picks up two points in home win
Chabot picked up a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Having played just 64 games in 2018-19, the 22-year-old has dazzled Senators fans to the tune of 52 points and is undeniably a key piece in their team's ongoing rebuild.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Collects assist in return•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Back to work Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Traveling with team•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Remainder of season in jeopardy•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Earns assist in defeat•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Notches assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...