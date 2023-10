Chabot was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday after suffering a fractured hand Thursday against the Islanders, per Cap Friendly.

Chabot is set to miss 4-6 weeks, joining Artem Zub (upper body) and Erik Brannstrom (concussion) on the sidelines. Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo were both recalled Saturday to fill out Ottawa's blue line, while Jakob Chychrun and Jacob Bernard-Docker will likely see expanded roles.