Chabot (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Arizona on Friday, according to Ian Mendes of The Athletic.
Chabot was at morning practice, so it's no surprise that he is ready to go. Chabot has five goals, 16 assists and 73 blocked shots in 35 NHL games this season.
