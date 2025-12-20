Chabot (upper body) was taken off injured reserve and will be in the lineup Saturday versus Chicago, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Chabot will return after missing 12 games with the injury. The 28-year-old defenseman has two goals, eight assists, 36 blocked shots and 13 hits across 18 appearances this season. He should see power-play time on the first unit, alongside Jake Sanderson. Nikolas Matinpalo could be the odd-man out on the Ottawa blue line with the return of Chabot.